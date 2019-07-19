Girl, 15, held in Pope County homicide, authorities say

FILE - The interior of the Yell County Juvenile Detention Center is shown in this 2015 file photo.

A teenage girl faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide that occurred outside of Atkins Thursday, authorities said.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said the 15-year-old is being held at the Yell County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $300,000 bond. The teen appeared before Judge Don Bourne Friday morning, authorities said.

The sheriff identified the victim as Edward Eugene Arnold, 52, of Atkins.

“I can’t release any further information at this time,” spokesperson Ramona Woods said.

Woods declined to describe the relationship between the suspect and Arnold, citing an open investigation.