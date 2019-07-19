EDITORIAL: All the president's mouth

We re-publish the cartoon above as a reminder of how often the current president tramples all over his successes. That, and Michael Ramirez is some talent. It's a pleasure to see his stuff on this page.

John McCain is dead, so this particular week, President Trump decided to tweet out some insults to several congresswomen. If you haven't picked up the paper lately, or turned on the TV, or been out your front door, or your back door, you might have missed it. Given that you're reading a newspaper, we suspicion that you've heard.

One has to wonder. Rather, millions have to wonder: Why does he keep doing this?

Donald Trump has proven that you can insult your way to the presidency if the other major party commits political malpractice and nominates the most unlikable candidate since Pat Buchanan.

But why, when things are going so well in so many ways for his administration--and for the country--can he be baited into these kinds of fights? And sometimes just pick them?

For a few examples of what's going well, here are a few headlines that we've saved from this very paper, and only from the last few months:

U.S. economy expands 3.2 percent in 1st quarter--April 27

U.S. economy in April gains 263,000 jobs--May 4

Tyson posts higher earnings in 2Q--May 7

U.S. to add 30,000 seasonal-work visas--May 7

7.5 million open jobs advertised in March--May 8

State treasury collects $29M in 3Q interest--May 8

U.S. consumer prices lag behind forecast, test Fed--May 11

U.S. budget logs surplus in April--May 11

Walmart reports best 1Q in 9 years--May 17

$6.8M renovation planned for LR hotel--May 30

Rate-cut hopes send stocks skyward--June 5

State revenue hits $496.2M, beats forecast--June 5

Record 5.9 million jobs filled by U.S. employers in April--June 11

Analysts bullish on Walmart's stock--July 10

Fed chief: Economy in good place--July 12

These are only a few headlines from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, from the Business section and the front page. And only since the spring. And these are just headlines about economics in this country. The president could also point to other successes, such as getting the country out of the disaster of a climate deal, North Korea's freeze on nuke testing, a bevy of conservative justices on a number of federal courts, a record number of regulations eliminated throughout government, and the Dow, not to mention 401(k)s, continue to grow to the sky.

So why does he push all of this off the front pages by picking fights with, or just responding to, a handful of far-left congresswomen who have all of four votes in the House of Representatives?

We don't understand it. The polls show neither do most Americans.

Very few people come out of these tweet storms looking good. Even Arkansas' congressmen, all Republicans, seem to be sick of it. Even in their defenses of the president, you sense frustration. Most statements are of the "Yeah, but" variety:

"While I don't condone recent remarks by the president . . . ."--Steve Womack.

"I think he touched a nerve. I'm not saying that what he said was even 100 percent accurate . . . ."--Rick Crawford.

We were impressed with the class and leadership of one French Hill, who represents a congressional district around here somewhere. The congressman from Little Rock told the papers, among other things: "I stand by my previous statement: I'm tired of the war of outrageous and ill-informed comments--from our president and other elected officials. This country needs less social media back-and-forth and more civil debate on policies that contribute to a stronger, more united nation."

Boy, does it. French Hill might be the one person who's managed to elevate the public discourse this week.

Granted, it didn't take much, discourse being where it is. More's the pity.

