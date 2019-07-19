Arkansas' bullpen lets Midland score two late

ROCKHOUNDS 2, TRAVELERS 1

Arkansas starting pitcher Justin Dunn allowed 4 Midland hits with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts over the first 7 innings Thursday, but the Travelers' bullpen allowed single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to give the RockHounds a 2-1 victory in front of 3,212 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Joey Gerber replaced Dunn in the eighth inning and walked Cooper Goldby to start the inning. Goldby advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Taylor Motter's two-out single.

The Rockhounds increased the lead to 2-0 in the ninth, when Kyle Wilcox replaced Gerber. After striking out Edwin Diaz to start the inning, Dan Gamache walked, Brallan Perez was hit by a pitch and a passed ball by Travs catcher Cal Raleigh advanced the runners to second and third. Nate Mondou's sacrifice fly then scored Gamache.

Arkansas' only run came in the bottom of the ninth when Dom Thompson-Williams hit a leadoff single and scored on Joseph Odom's one-out single up the middle. Odom's single put runners at first and second base, but Logan Taylor struck out and Jordan Cowan grounded out to end the game.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSvs. FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved, $6 general admission. Add $1 to each price on game day. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PITCHERS Travs: LH Ricardo Sanchez (6-5, 3.58 ERA); RoughRiders: LH Brock Burke (0-5, 4.30 ERA).

PROMOTIONS Postgame fireworks

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Frisco, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Frisco, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

