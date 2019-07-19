Arkansas picked last in division

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is predicted to finish last in the Southeastern Conference Western Division by media members who cover the league.
The Razorbacks finished with 343 points on the 260 ballots submitted at this week's SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., 161 points behind sixth-place Ole Miss.
Points in the preseason poll are awarded similar to The Associated Press poll, where a first-place vote in the seven-team division is worth seven points, and a last-place vote is worth one point.
Arkansas has finished last in the SEC West the past two seasons when it had a combined SEC record of 1-15. The Razorbacks enter the 2019 season on an 11-game conference losing streak.
Alabama is an overwhelming favorite to win the SEC West, garnering 253 first-place votes. LSU is predicted to finish second, followed by Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State.
Georgia received 233 first-place votes in the SEC East, followed by Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
Reigning SEC champion Alabama received 203 votes to win the league championship this season. Georgia received 49 votes to win the conference title.
Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris (second team) and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (third team) were on the preseason All-SEC teams voted on this week.
Alabama led all teams with 21 players on the preseason All-SEC teams, including 12 on the first team.
SEC West Predictions
Team (First-Place Votes) Total Points
Alabama (253) 1813
LSU (5) 1493
Texas A&M 1268
Auburn (1) 1090
Mississippi State (1) 769
Ole Miss 504
Arkansas 343
SEC East Predictions
Team (First-Place Votes) Total Points
Georgia (233) 1789
Florida (21) 1499
Missouri (3) 1149
South Carolina (1) 883
Tennessee (1) 804
Kentucky (1) 798
Vanderbilt 358
Predicted SEC Champion
Alabama 203
Georgia 49
LSU 3
Auburn 1
Florida 1
Mississippi State 1
South Carolina 1
Tennessee 1
Preseason All-SEC First Team
Offense
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
Defense
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Special Teams
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Comments