Arkansas picked last in division

An Arkansas football helmet is shown during SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

— Arkansas is predicted to finish last in the Southeastern Conference Western Division by media members who cover the league.

The Razorbacks finished with 343 points on the 260 ballots submitted at this week's SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., 161 points behind sixth-place Ole Miss.

Points in the preseason poll are awarded similar to The Associated Press poll, where a first-place vote in the seven-team division is worth seven points, and a last-place vote is worth one point.

Arkansas has finished last in the SEC West the past two seasons when it had a combined SEC record of 1-15. The Razorbacks enter the 2019 season on an 11-game conference losing streak.

Alabama is an overwhelming favorite to win the SEC West, garnering 253 first-place votes. LSU is predicted to finish second, followed by Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Georgia received 233 first-place votes in the SEC East, followed by Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Reigning SEC champion Alabama received 203 votes to win the league championship this season. Georgia received 49 votes to win the conference title.

Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris (second team) and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (third team) were on the preseason All-SEC teams voted on this week.

Alabama led all teams with 21 players on the preseason All-SEC teams, including 12 on the first team.

SEC West Predictions

Team (First-Place Votes) Total Points

Alabama (253) 1813

LSU (5) 1493

Texas A&M 1268

Auburn (1) 1090

Mississippi State (1) 769

Ole Miss 504

Arkansas 343

SEC East Predictions

Team (First-Place Votes) Total Points

Georgia (233) 1789

Florida (21) 1499

Missouri (3) 1149

South Carolina (1) 883

Tennessee (1) 804

Kentucky (1) 798

Vanderbilt 358

Predicted SEC Champion

Alabama 203

Georgia 49

LSU 3

Auburn 1

Florida 1

Mississippi State 1

South Carolina 1

Tennessee 1

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Offense

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Defense

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Special Teams

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama