Assange ends bail-jumping term appeal

LONDON -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has dropped an appeal of his 50-week prison term for jumping bail in Britain.

Court officials said Thursday that a hearing on the appeal set for next week had been canceled.

Assange is jailed in London's Belmarsh Prison as he fights extradition to the United States on espionage charges.

He jumped bail in 2012 and took refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London rather than surrender to British authorities for extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sexual-misconduct allegations.

He denied the sexual-misconduct allegations and says he sought asylum for protection from possible extradition to the U.S. on charges related to his WikiLeaks work.

Assange lost his protected asylum status in April and was arrested by British police.

Taliban to talk with operator of clinics

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban said Thursday that they would hold talks with representatives of a Swedish nonprofit group after threats by the insurgents forced the organization to close 42 clinics it runs in eastern Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Taliban fighters in southern Kandahar province attacked police headquarters, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens more, officials said.

The closures of the facilities run by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan in Taliban-controlled areas of Maidan Wardak province are expected to affect almost 6,000 people. The clinics in government-controlled parts of the province remain open.

The closures came after Afghan forces last week raided a clinic run by the nongovernmental organization in pursuit of the Taliban. Two staff members died in the raid.

The talks are meant "to resolve the situation" in Maidan Wardak province, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Also Thursday, in southern Kandahar province, a suicide attacker detonated his explosives-laden vehicle outside provincial police headquarters, said provincial council member Mohammad Yousuf Yunosi. Several other attackers opened fire with small firearms at security guards.

Jamal Naser Barikzai, spokesman for the chief of police, said at least 10 people were killed and at least 80 wounded in the attack. He said two police were among the dead, and four insurgents were killed.

Qari Yousf Ahmadi, spokesman for the Taliban, later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

15 migrants die in van crash in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- A van carrying migrants rolled into a roadside ditch Thursday in eastern Turkey, killing 15 people, a Turkish official said.

More than 20 other people were injured in the accident near the town of Ozalp, in Van province, close to Turkey's border with Iran, the province's governor, Mehmet Emin Binmez, told Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency. There was no immediate information on the injured passengers' conditions.

He said the migrants are believed to be from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Over the past few years, migrants have crossed in large numbers into Turkey, from where they try to reach European Union member Greece by land or sea. Several have died making dangerous sea crossings from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands.

Last month, a van carrying dozens of migrants ignored orders to stop and crashed into a wall in a town in northwest Turkey, near Turkey's border with Greece. Ten migrants were killed in that accident.

Separately, police have detained 285 migrants, mostly from Bangladesh and Afghanistan, in security checks in Van province, Anadolu reported Thursday. The migrants included 48 children and 51 women, the report said.

Francis names new Vatican spokesman

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis named a new Vatican spokesman Thursday, tapping Matteo Bruni, the British-born official who has handled media logistics for papal trips, in the latest shake-up of the Vatican's communications operations.

Bruni takes over from Alessandro Gisotti, who became interim spokesman after the Dec. 31 departure of Greg Burke.

Gisotti had always said his term would be temporary given the demanding nature of the job and his obligations to his young family. The Vatican said Thursday that he will now join the communications ministry as a deputy editorial director.

Bruni's appointment marks the latest change in the Holy See's communications operations under Francis. Previous changes have included the creation of an overall ministry with institutional editorial oversight, the slimming down of the Vatican Radio operation, and new leadership of the spokesman's office, the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano and its women's magazine.

Bruni, 42, joined the Vatican press office in 2009, coordinating accreditations. In 2013, he took over organizing the logistics for media during papal trips, negotiating access with host countries ahead of time and shepherding journalists from venue to venue during the trips themselves. Born in Winchester, England, he was educated in Italy and speaks English and Italian fluently, as well as Spanish and French.

