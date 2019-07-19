Beer’s homer leads Corpus Christi to 5-3 win over NW Arkansas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seth Beer hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 5-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
The home run by Beer scored Bryan De La Cruz and Ronnie Dawson to give the Hooks a 4-1 lead.
The Hooks tacked on another run in the eighth when Anibal Sierra hit a solo home run. NW Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after D.J. Burt scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Corpus Christi lead to 5-3.
Tanner Duncan (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Emilio Ogando (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game. Corpus Christi improved to 6-3 against NW Arkansas this season.
MIDLAND 2, ARKANSAS 1
NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Taylor Motter hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Midland Rock-Hounds to a win over the Arkansas Travelers.
Cooper Goldby scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.
After Midland added a run in the ninth when Nate Mondou hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dan Gamache, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Joseph Odom hit an RBI single.
