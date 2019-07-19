Bid sets up a repeat of Democrat face-off

Former state Rep. Efrem Elliott of White Hall said he's challenging state Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff in the March 3 Democratic primary in what would be a rematch of their 2012 primary race.

Elliott, who served in the House from 2011-13, announced his bid this week for the Senate District 25 seat.

Senate District 25 includes parts of Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monroe and Phillips counties.

Elliott, 53, is a Pine Bluff police officer who also has served stints as the police chief in Gould and Altheimer, chief of security for Jefferson County juvenile court and aide to then-U.S. Rep. Mike Ross, D-Prescott.

In 2014, he lost a bid for the Democratic nomination in House District 16 to Rep. Kenneth Ferguson, D-Pine Bluff.

Flowers, 65, is an attorney who has served in the Senate since 2011 and previously was in the state House of Representatives from 2005-11. She is a former deputy prosecuting attorney in Jefferson County juvenile court and has been in private practice for more than 30 years. Her father was civil-rights leader and attorney Harold Flowers.

She drew national attention in March for her remarks against a stand-your-ground bill that failed to clear the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Her remarks were viewed more than 10 million times on the Internet over a weeklong period.

In the 2012 Democratic primary, Flowers defeated Elliott by a 4,718 to 3,345 margin, according to records in the secretary of state's office.

Elliott said Wednesday in an interview that he has a better shot at defeating Flowers in the primary election in 2020 than he did seven years ago because "people see nothing has been done for the district.

"For each taxpayer and citizen, has their situation gotten better during the time she has been a senator?" he asked.

Elliott said he wants to see make sure each person in the district has better opportunities than were available in the past 10 years.

He said he would work better with Republicans in the Legislature than Flowers has and he would listen to both Republicans and Democrats to try to improve the district.

Flowers, who said she was seeking re-election, said, "Voters should review my record of service in the Legislature, the bills sponsored, the votes cast and the work in my district and then compare it with any opponent's record.

"My record of voting speaks for itself," she said Thursday in a written statement.

Flowers said her record "demonstrates my commitment to economic growth and development, educational advancement of youth, affordable and accessible healthcare, law and order, and general principles of fairness and justice."

In response to Elliott's assertion that he would work better with Republicans, Flowers said she serves as an assistant Senate president pro tempore who has been appointed by three Republican Senate president pro tempores.

Then-Sen. Michael Lamoureux, R-Russellville, appointed Flowers as one of four assistant president pro tempores in 2013. Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, appointed her in 2017. Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, appointed her earlier this year, according to Senate Director Ann Cornwell.

Elliott said he would be an advocate for small businesses and expanding housing in Senate District 25 and for providing better programs for young people. He said he also wants to work with school districts to improve the educational achievement of their students and emphasize science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Flowers said that "if re-elected, I will continue to maintain integrity in politics, promote fairness and common sense measures, and legislation that results in better qualify of life of residents of District 25."

Metro on 07/19/2019