Edman’s grand slam lifts Cardinals over Reds 7-4

CINCINNATI — Tommy Edman snapped a sixth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Thursday night for their fifth win in six games.

All-Star Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Edman broke it open an inning later.

The slam came one pitch after the Reds just missed what would have been an inning-ending double play. Reliever Robert Stephenson retired pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz on a bases-loaded fly to right fielder Yasiel Puig, and Puig’s throw home kept Matt Wieters at third. Catcher Juan Graterol’s throw to first almost caught Kolten Wong off the bag, but Wong got his hand to the base a split-second before Joey Votto’s tag.

Stephenson (2-2) allowed four hits and five runs while getting just two outs.

NATIONALS 13, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA — Stephen Strasburg had a three-run homer among his three hits and set a franchise-record for a pitcher with five RBIs, as the surging Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves.

Washington had four extra-base hits, including Strasburg’s homer, in an eight-run third inning. Victor Robles had a two-run double, Adam Eaton tripled in a run and Anthony Rendon had a run-scoring double in the big inning.

MARLINS 4, PADRES 3

MIAMI — Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins earned their first walkoff victory of the year by beating the San Diego Padres.

The score was 3-all when Garrett Cooper singled in the ninth against Trey Wingenter (1-3). Pinch runner Yadiel Rivera stole second and scored without a play on Anderson’s hit into the left field corner.

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 6

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper tied the game in his Phillie Phanatic headband with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

All eyes have been on Harper this season since he signed a $330 million, 13-year free-agent contract before the season. Harper ingratiated himself with his new team on opening day when he wore Phanatic cleats . He took Phanatic fashion to the next level when he wrapped himself with a headband that comically sported the mascot’s oversized eyes on top of the slugger’s own. Phillies fans went wild in the seventh when Harper’s helmet flew off on a headfirst slide into second on the tying hit, the furry Phanatic mascot taking top billing under the cap.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0

BOSTON — Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston Red Sox left-hander struck out 12 in six innings for his first regular-season win at Fenway Park in more than a year with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sale (4-9) gave up both hits and walked two to earn his first victory anywhere in a month and his first at home since July 11, 2018 — a span of 14 starts. It was his 11th game this season with 10 or more strikeouts.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning and the Kansas City Royals stayed hot, completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a win.

Ian Kennedy gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out A.J. Reed looking with the tying run on second base to clinch the win and earn his 16th save in 19 opportunities.

TWINS 6, ATHLETICS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario drove a go-ahead, three-run homer on the first pitch from reliever Yusmeiro Petit in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics.

With one powerful swing , Rosario produced the first pinch-hit homer of the year for the Twins and helped snap their season-high three-game losing streak. Mitch Garver and C.J. Cron each went deep in the eighth to pad the lead, and Taylor Rogers held the A’s down for two innings to record his 14th save in 17 tries.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 3

CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings, Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for the 11th straight time.

Cleveland swept the four-game series and moved to 12-1 against Detroit this season. The Indians have won five straight and 11 of 13 overall.

YANKEES 6-5, RAYS 2-1

NEW YORK — The Savages of The Stadium. That’s what the New York Yankees are in the mind of manager of Aaron Boone.

Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a doubleheader sweep.

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — George Springer and Alex Bregman homered, Wade Miley pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels.

Springer drove four home runs during the four-game series, tying Craig Biggio for the most when batting leadoff in a series in franchise history. Biggio had his four connections during a three-game set against the Cubs in 1998.