Gunfire kills man; suspect in custody

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:02 a.m. 0comments

A man died and another person is in custody in Pope County after sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.

Pope County sheriff's deputies received a 911 call at 3:43 a.m. Thursday about a shooting in the 8000 block of U.S. 64, said Ramona Woods, administrative assistant for the sheriff.

Deputies found a man who had been fatally shot inside a residence, Woods said. One person has been taken into custody. Authorities have not released the person's gender, age and relationship to the victim.

Woods did not name the victim or the suspect.

Metro on 07/19/2019

Print Headline: Gunfire kills man; suspect in custody

