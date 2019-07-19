Henderson State trustees accept president's resignation

Henderson State University trustees have accepted the resignation of President Glen Jones Jr.

Trustees voted without opposition Friday morning to approve an agreement that would pay Jones for a one-year sabbatical and allow him to return to the university as a business professor after the sabbatical. His salary would remain the same.

Jones is a tenured faculty member of the business school and taught at the school before becoming an administrator.

Henderson State faces millions in student debt to the university and earlier this month accepted a $6 million advanced loan from the state. State leaders have urged the university to consider a merger with another state university.