Henderson State trustees accept president's resignation

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 11:34 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Henderson State University President Glen Jones is shown in this 2017 file photo.

Henderson State University trustees have accepted the resignation of President Glen Jones Jr.

Trustees voted without opposition Friday morning to approve an agreement that would pay Jones for a one-year sabbatical and allow him to return to the university as a business professor after the sabbatical. His salary would remain the same.

Jones is a tenured faculty member of the business school and taught at the school before becoming an administrator.

Henderson State faces millions in student debt to the university and earlier this month accepted a $6 million advanced loan from the state. State leaders have urged the university to consider a merger with another state university.

  • Seitan
    July 19, 2019 at 11:52 a.m.

    Um. He is going to continue to get a President's salary (over $230,000) as a teacher? How will that help HSU's financial crisis?

  • Gary8888
    July 19, 2019 at 12:34 p.m.

    Will “teach” business and the business he was running is six million dollars in the red? Interesting....

  • purplebouquet
    July 19, 2019 at 12:36 p.m.

    With such sweet exit deals, i.e, one-year, paid sabbatical, return to work and president salary for a business professorship, it's no wonder the top had no incentive to exercise financial prudence and responsible stewardship. It's a shame that this non-payment of tuition could get so out of hand. At my alma mater, deadbeat students were dropped from classes at the end of second or third week.

