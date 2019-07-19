Host helps golfer with treatment

Cole Anderson was 1,600 miles away from his home in Camden, Maine, on Tuesday when he had an allergic reaction after being bitten by a fire ant.

Anderson, an 18-year-old incoming freshman at Florida State University, said he knew something was amiss when he reached the fourth hole of his practice round for the 113th Southern Amateur Championship at Chenal Country Club with Seminoles teammate Greyson Porter.

"I was starting to break out in hives around my waist, and my ears were flaming hot," Anderson said, telling Porter that he could not continue. "Look, I've got to go get this checked out."

Anderson, one of 59 players staying at the homes of Chenal Country Club members, was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center by Ginger King, one of his hosts.

Anderson was treated and released, and King was able to speak with Anderson's mom, Tia, who was concerned about her son's condition but couldn't do much about it from Maine.

"They talked a decent amount," Anderson said of his mother and King. "I'm sure she was concerned, but she knows the deal."

Anderson, who is allergic to nuts, recovered quickly, made his opening-round tee time at 8:30 Wednesday morning and managed to shoot an even-par 71.

He came back with a 1-over 72 on Thursday afternoon to make the cut for the tournament's final two rounds.

Staying with the King family instead of a hotel room is something Anderson is enjoying.

"It's sweet, it's perfect," Anderson said of staying with the Kings, who live just off the ninth fairway of Chenal's Bear Den course. "I just walked over this morning. It's cool, getting to meet new people."

Host families become instant fans of the players, who come from all over the world to compete in amateur golf tournaments like the Southern Amateur.

All nine of the Australians in this week's tournament are staying with host families.

"They do become part of the family," said Janinne Riggs, the volunteer in charge with placing players, just as she did in 2012 when Chenal previously hosted this tournament at Bear Den.

Not all of the families who hosted seven years ago are participating now, but Chenal member Matt Morrison said the relationships built in 2012 are still fresh in his mind.

One of the players the Morrison family hosted in 2012, Australian Antonio Murdaca, played in the Masters Tournament in 2015.

Morrison said he followed closely on the internet.

"Oh, my gosh," Morrison said of the attachment felt by the host families.

Riggs said it can take gentle prodding to get families on board, but every player who requested private housing has been given a place to stay, and she's proud of the response from club members.

"They scatter when I come into the club," she said. "They know what I'm going to ask. But I really think it's in jest."

Triple Crown

Oklahoma golfer Quade Cummins, the 12th-ranked amateur player in the world, is one of three Southern Amateur participants to complete the Arkansas amateur golf trifecta of Blessings Golf Club, The Alotian Club and Chenal Country Club.

Brigham Young's Peter Kuest and Texas A&M's Chandler Phillips made the same stops as Cummins, competing in the NCAA Championship, the Arnold Palmer Cup and this week's Southern Am.

Cummins shot a 1-under 70 on Thursday to make the cut after opening with a 75.

"The courses are big, and they're challenging," Cummins said. "This is probably the easiest to walk out of the three. Alotian and Blessings are pretty hard to walk. This golf course is really fun. The layouts, they are kind of the same, but not as many elevated tee boxes on Chenal. They're different greens, but they're still really good. You can't really tell that the difference."

Kuest, who is at 2-over par for the tournament, said each course had its distinctions.

"Blessings is super tough, super challenging, and I made it even tougher hitting squirrelly shots," Kuest said. "Alotian was just unbelievable. Just so cool, everywhere. Not a blade of grass out of place. Chenal's a great golf course, it's a lot of fun to play. They're all three really, really great courses."

Phillips, the third-highest ranked amateur player (No. 25) entered in the Southern Amateur, seconded Kuest's notion about the Arkansas courses.

Phillips did so despite not qualifying for the final two rounds, shooting a 1-under 70 on Thursday. He finished outside the cut line at 4-over 146.

"They're in the top 10 out all of the courses I've played, and I've played a lot," Phillips said. "They're unbelievable."

Phillips said it took him too long to adapt to the extreme speed of the Bermuda greens.

"Yeah, it's a good test," he said. "It tests how stupid you are. You gotta play smart. I don't know man. It kicked my [butt]."

Oh, Arkansas

Brigham Young golfer Peter Kuest barely qualified for the weekend after shooting a 5-over 76 on Thursday, but Kuest said he's in no hurry to leave the state of Arkansas after spending more time than he could ever imagine.

Kuest has played in three major amateur golf events in Arkansas since the first of June -- the NCAA Championships at Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, the Arnold Palmer Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland, and this week's Southern Amateur Championship in Little Rock.

Kuest, from Fresno, Calif., said it's been quite a revelation.

"Overall, so far, so good in Arkansas," he said. "I didn't think I'd ever come to Arkansas, but I've been here three times in about a month and a half. I knew where it was, but I just didn't think I'd come out here. No. Arkansas' been a lot of fun. It's been a treat to come out here."

Sports on 07/19/2019