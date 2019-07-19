Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Pine Bluff

A suspect was arrested early Thursday in connection with a homicide in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department said they were called to a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 82 S. Richard Drive and found Sa'Ravis Reece, 18, of Pine Bluff suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reece and witnesses told investigators that he had been shot in the street. He was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries, authorities said in a news release.

Officers said they arrested 20-year-old Chi'dra Thomas. He remained in the Jefferson County jail on Friday on a charge of first-degree murder.

No information on a suspected motive has been released.