In this courtroom sketch, Jeffrey Epstein (second from right) listens along with his defense attorneys (from left) Marc Fernich, Michael Miller and Martin Weinberg as Judge Richard M. Berman denies Epstein bail during a hearing Thursday in New York.

Killer of student gets life term, not death

PEORIA, Ill. — A former University of Illinois doctoral student is facing life in prison for the rape and murder of a 26-year-old scholar from China whom he abducted from a bus stop near campus in 2017, after a federal jury said Thursday that it failed to agree on sentencing him to death.

The jurors returned their decision against Brendt Christensen, 30, on their second day of deliberations. The same jurors took less than 90 minutes to convict Christensen last month in the killing of Yingying Zhang. Prosecutors and Zhang’s family had pushed for the death penalty, but a jury decision on that had to be unanimous.

Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011, but Christensen was prosecuted under federal law. If he had been sentenced to death, he would have been executed in neighboring Indiana.

Christensen, a native of Stevens Point, Wis., began his studies in Champaign at the university’s doctoral program in physics in 2013. Zhang had been in Illinois for just three months — her only time living outside China.

Prosecutors said Christensen kidnapped Zhang and then raped, choked and stabbed her in his apartment in Urbana before beating her to death with a bat and decapitating her.

Christensen has never revealed what he did with Zhang’s remains. Prosecutors indicated in court filings that Christensen may have destroyed the remains.

Alabama officer shot; robber killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama police officer was shot as many as seven times by a robber who was then killed in a shootout that ended in what authorities described as a running gunbattle through downtown, authorities said Thursday.

Officers were answering a call Wednesday night about a robbery reported at a small grocery store when they saw a man leaving the scene, Police Chief Patrick Smith said at a news conference.

Officers attempted to stop the man, who pulled out a gun and repeatedly shot officer Cullen Stafford, Smith said. Authorities responding to Stafford’s call for help were met with additional gunfire.

Stafford was shot between five and seven times, and Smith said a bullet-resistant vest “probably saved his life.”

The gunman, whose name wasn’t released by authorities, fired a handgun from several areas that stretched across at least five city blocks, ending with a final shootout in which the man was killed, Smith said. Police said dozens of shots were fired before the man died near a parking garage.

Stafford was hospitalized and underwent at least two operations with more surgeries possible.

A second officer involved in the pursuit was injured in a fall, Smith said, but was doing “very well.”

Remains of 20 WWII dead arrive in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The U.S. military has returned the remains of more than 20 servicemen killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

An Air Force cargo plane flew the remains from Tarawa atoll in the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati to Hawaii on Wednesday. Marines carried flag-draped caskets off the plane for a ceremony.

The remains are among those discovered in March by History Flight, a nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of U.S. servicemen lost in past conflicts.

They’re believed to belong to Marines and sailors from the 6th Marine Regiment who were killed during the last night of the three-day Battle of Tarawa. More than 6,000 Americans, Japanese and Koreans died.

Forensic anthropologists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will work to identify the remains using dental records, DNA and other clues.

Citing risk, judge denies Epstein bail

NEW YORK — A federal judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking charges Thursday, saying he poses a danger to the public and might use his “great wealth and vast resources” to flee the country.

Epstein, with his hands folded before him, showed no reaction to the announcement by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman. His lawyers did not comment afterward.

“I doubt that any bail package can overcome danger to the community,” Berman said, citing a danger for both the “minor victims in this case and prospective victims as well.”

The decision means Epstein, arrested July 6, will remain behind bars while he fights charges that he exploited dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. Epstein has pleaded innocent to the charges.

During a Monday hearing, prosecutors expressed fears that Epstein might try to influence a growing number of witnesses who support the charges.

The defense had argued 66-year-old Epstein should be allowed to await trial under house arrest with electronic monitoring at his $77 million Manhattan mansion and was willing to pledge a fortune of at least $559 million as collateral.