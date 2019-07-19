Brit sh rider Simon Yates, the reigning Spanish Vuelta champion, won the first stage in the Pyrenees mountains at the Tour de France on Thursday after holding off Pello Bilbao in the final sprint.

GOLF

Poston out front

J.T. Poston shot a 10-under 62 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky. Poston birdied six of the first eight holes at rain-softened Keene Trace, bogeyed the par-3 ninth and added five more birdies on the back nine for his lowest score on the PGA Tour. Nick Taylor was a stroke back. The Canadian had an eagle and seven birdies in a bogey-free round. Wes Roach opened with a 64. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 67 and is tied for 15th. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71, following a triple bogey on the par-4 fourth with an eagle on the par-5 fifth. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 7-over 79.

Three pairs on top

Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer shot a best-ball 6-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland, Mich., the LPGA Tour's first-year team event. Stephanie Meadow and Giulia Molinaro had a 61, and Frenchwomen Celine Boutier and Karine Icher shot 62 to match Pressel and Creamer at 10-under 130 at Midland Country Club. Trying to get into the U.S. Solheim Cup mix, Pressel and Creamer birdied six of the last eight holes on their opening nine, then parred the last nine. Meadow, from Northern Ireland, and Molinaro, from Italy, had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch, making five consecutive on Nos. 5-9. Boutier and Icher birdied four of the five and closed with three consecutive birdies. Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp, the first-round leaders after a 65 in alternate-shot play, had a 66 to fall a stroke back with Kim Kaufman-Kris Tamulis (62), Tiffany Chan-Peiyun Chien (62), Pajaree Anannarukarn-Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras (63), Mirim Lee-Amy Yang (64) and Cydney Clanton-Jasmine Suwannapura (64). Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) and Gerina Piller did not make the cut, along with Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) and Jennifer Kupcho.

Meth leads in Omaha

Byron Meth shot a 7-under 64 to top the leaderboard Thursday after the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship at Omaha, Neb. Meth led Chad Ramey and Tyson Alexander, who were tied for second, by 2 strokes. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for fourth at 4-under 67. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) each had a 1-under 70. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot even-par 71. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) had a 72 and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 76.

HOCKEY

Francis to run Seattle

Seattle's NHL expansion team has announced its general manager -- Ron Francis, a Hall of Famer and a two-time Stanley Cup winner in 1991 and 1992. He will have complete control of operations under Seattle Hockey Partners CEO Tod Leiweke. The yet-to-be-named team will debut in 2021. This is Francis' first post-playing career job outside the Carolina Hurricanes. He worked with them for 12 years and was general manager from 2014-18 after retiring.

FOOTBALL

Judge permits lawsuit

A Louisiana judge won't stop a lawsuit against the NFL over the playoff "no-call" that led to the Los Angeles Rams beating the New Orleans Saints and advancing to the 2019 Super Bowl. State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled Thursday in the damage suit filed by attorney Antonio LeMon. LeMon said that means Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials can be questioned in depositions. The officials failed to call either pass interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the NFC title game. A lawyer for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. LeMon said he and three others filed the lawsuit to get at the truth of what happened in the game.

HORSE RACING

2 horses die at Del Mar

Two horses have been killed in a collision at Del Mar in California during training on the second day of its 2019 season. The track said the accident occurred Thursday morning when the horse Charge A Bunch threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley. Carson Valley's rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Franco was not injured. Carson Valley's trainer, Bob Baffert, said it was a freak accident beyond anyone's control. The Del Mar deaths follow 30 horse fatalities at the just-ended Santa Anita meet.

BASEBALL

Reds short on catchers

The Cincinnati Reds are down to their fourth and fifth catchers after placing two more on the injured list on Thursday. Curt Casali went on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain that Manager David Bell said could keep him out for as long as a month. Kyle Farmer was placed on the seven-day concussion list after taking two foul balls off his mask in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cubs in Chicago. Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart has been out since June 28 with a right oblique strain. Juan Graterol was promoted from Class AAA Louisville and rushed to Chicago to start Wednesday's day game. The Reds shored up the position on Thursday by signing Ryan Lavarnway, one day after he was released by the New York Yankees.

BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE, France — British rider Simon Yates posted his first Tour de France stage victory on Thursday after a long breakaway in the Pyrenees mountains.

Yates, who won the Spanish Vuelta last year, launched a counterattack behind a group of fugitives in a technical downhill and was joined at the front by Gregor Muhlberger and Pello Bilbao.

The trio worked well together until the final sprint shaped up 219 yards from the finish line in Bagneres-de-Bigorre. Yates launched the sprint, was first into the last turn and held off Bilbao for the victory.

As the Tour hit high mountains with a stage featuring two first-category climbs, the main favorites closely watched each other and did not attack, saving strength for the super hard days still to come. The main pack of contenders crossed the finish line 9 minutes, 35 seconds behind the winner, with no major change in the overall standings. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey ahead of Friday’s time trial in Pau, 1 minute 12 seconds ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas.

Thomas’ teammate Egan Bernal, the Ineos co-leader, remained in third place, a further four seconds behind.

Yates is working in support of his brother Adam Yates at the three-week race and had kept a low profile until now.

The peloton rode at full speed in the first hour of racing and it took about 25 miles before a group of 40 riders managed to move clear of the pack. Sonny Colbrelli and Lilian Calmejane attacked from that group at the foot of the Col de Peyresourde, a classic twisting ramp at the Tour through a picturesque valley.

Simon Yates then made his move in the Peyresourde downhill, reaching a maximum speed of 58.6 mph. He was as impressive in the day’s final ascent, the Hourquette d’Ancizan, and was joined at the front by Muhlberger before Bilbao jumped across to them on the descent to Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

