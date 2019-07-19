2 siblings found fatally shot in apartment near ASU campus

Jonesboro police arrested a person Thursday in connection with a double homicide near the Arkansas State University campus, a police spokesman said.

Kafena Russell, 37, and her brother Johnny Russell, 38, were found just after 8 a.m. Thursday shot dead in an apartment in the 400 block of Melrose Street, Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Sally Smith said.

A citizen had flagged down police saying there were two dead people in the residence, Smith said.

Police now believe the homicide happened on Wednesday evening, Smith said. People in the area told police they heard gunshots around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, though the 911 dispatch received no calls reporting the gunfire.

Smith released no information about the individual police arrested Thursday, except that he was being held at the Craighead County jail awaiting a probable cause hearing.

The Russells' bodies were taken to the state Crime Lab.

