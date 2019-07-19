FOOTBALL

ASU picked second in Sun Belt poll

Arkansas State University was picked to finish in second place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division by the league's coaches poll.

The poll was released Thursday.

ASU earned 42 points and three first-place votes. Louisiana-Lafayette (46 points, six first-place votes) was tabbed to win the West Division by four points over the Red Wolves.

Rounding out the West Division are Louisiana-Monroe (27 points), South Alabama (19 points, one first-place vote) and Texas State (16 points).

Appalachian State was the predicted winner of the East Division and the conference's championship game. The Mountaineers received seven first-place votes and 46 points. Troy was second (39 points, one first-place vote) and the Trojans were followed by Georgia Southern (35 points, two first-place votes), Coastal Carolina (17 points) and Georgia State (13 points).

Red Wolves place 11 on All-Sun Belt team

Arkansas State placed a league-high 11 players on the 2019 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team.

First-team players from ASU included senior wide receiver Kirk Merritt, junior tight end Javonis Issac, junior defensive end William Bradley-King, junior defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and junior cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Senior wideout Omar Bayless, junior center Jacob Still, senior defensive lineman Kevin Thurmon, senior safeties Darreon Jackson and B.J. Edmonds, and senior punter Cody Grace.

UCA grabs second spot in Southland poll

The University of Central Arkansas was picked to finish second in the Southland Conference poll.

The Bears earned 154 points, trailing Nicholls State (200 points). Nicholls received 20 of 22 first-place votes, with the other two going to Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian.

Incarnate Word was third in the poll with 150 points. The poll was rounded out by Sam Houston State (146 points), Lamar (123 points), McNeese State (114 points), Abilene Christian (112 points), Southeastern Louisiana (71 points), Stephen F. Austin (63 points), Northwestern (La.) State (56 points) and Houston Baptist (21 points).

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Only coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is Sunday.

