Suspects sought in fatal shooting in eastern Arkansas

Police in eastern Arkansas are looking for at multiple suspects in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Officers with the Marianna Police Department were called about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting on California Street.

Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old Isreal Gordon dead by the front door with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the neck, investigators said in a news release.

Officers said they learned of three suspects. Police identified two of them as 30-year-old Darren “Wildlife” Smith and 32-year-old Terry “TD” Royston, though the name of the third wasn't released.

Police said Smith and Royston may be driving a black 2007 Chevy Silverado with Arkansas license plate 6ROV.