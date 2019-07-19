Police Beat

NLR woman faces charges in attacks

A North Little Rock woman is accused of stabbing one person in the neck, then trying to run over another Wednesday afternoon, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police responded around 2 p.m. to 1109 South James St., where a resident of the apartment complex there showed investigators video of a woman being stabbed in the back of the neck. The attacker in the video then tried to run over another woman, the report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Lakeshia Norris, 26, near 4600 Schaer St. and passed her over to Jacksonville police officers, who arrested her on charges of aggravated assault and second-degree battery, the report said.

Norris was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond as of Thursday evening.

