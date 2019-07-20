4 Chicago officers fired over cover-up in shooting

This combination of file photos shows Laquan McDonald and former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke. The Chicago Police Board on Thursday, July 18, 2019, fired four police officers for allegedly covering up Dyke's 2014 fatal shooting of teenager McDonald. (Family Photo, Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board on Thursday fired four police officers accused of covering up a white officer's 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The nine-member board found the officers exaggerated the threat posed by the 17-year-old McDonald to justify his shooting by Jason Van Dyke and voted unanimously for the dismissal of Sgt. Stephen Franko, and officers Janet Mondragon and Ricardo Viramontes. All but one voted to fire Daphne Sebastian because of violations of department rules. She was not found to have made false reports.

The Fraternal Order of Police slammed the police board for its decision, contending the officers did nothing wrong.

"It is obvious that this police board has out-served its usefulness," said the organization's vice president Patrick Murray.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in 2016 accused the officers of either giving or approving knowingly false statements. None of the four were charged criminally, however they were stripped of police powers and assigned to desk duty as their case proceeded.

McDonald was allegedly high on PCP and carrying a small knife in 2014 when Van Dyke exited his squad car and opened fire. Police video released in 2015 showed Van Dyke firing 16 bullets into McDonald, many after the teen had fallen to the ground.

Franko was accused of approving false police reports that McDonald attempted to stab Van Dyke and another officer and had in fact injured Van Dyke.

Mondragon was accused of falsely reporting that she did not see the shooting of McDonald because she was shifting the gear of her squad car.

Viramontes was accused of reporting that McDonald continued to move after he shot and that he tried to get up with the knife still in his hand. He held to his statement even when an investigator showed him a video of the shooting.

Sebastian was not found to have filed a false report. However, it was determined she gave misleading and inconsistent statements to investigators that McDonald turned toward Van Dyke and another officer with a knife in a motion toward them.

A Section on 07/20/2019