Boy, 14, in custody after shooting injures man in northeast Arkansas

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:08 p.m. 0comments
A 14-year-old boy is in custody Saturday following a shooting that injured one in Jonesboro, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Flint Street shortly after 11:10 a.m. but could not immediately locate a victim, according to a statement by Sgt. Lyle Waterworth of the Jonesboro Police Department.

The victim, a 21-year-old Jonesboro man, was later located at an area hospital, where he was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound that wasn't life threatening, police said.

A suspect in the shooting, a 14-year-old boy whose name was not released, was taken into custody.

Check back for further updates.

