Fiery wreck kills 2 in BMW in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:18 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Fire Department truck is shown in this 2018 file photo. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell

Two people died in a fiery crash in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood early Saturday, authorities said.

Little Rock Police Department Lt. Michael Ford said the crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. when a BMW crashed into a rock in the traffic circle at Riverfront Drive and Rebsamen Park Road and caught on fire.

Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Barber said crews found the car engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, a driver and a passenger were found dead inside the vehicle, Barber said.

Ford said neither person has yet been identified and that the crash remains under investigation.

