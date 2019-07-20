GM unveils Corvette redesign featuring mid-engine layout

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has a fast-shifting eight- speed automatic transmission and its nose is shortened. It’s designed for performance, GM says.

WARREN, Mich. -- The new 2020 Corvette isn't just a modern version of the classic General Motors sports car.

The eighth-generation Corvette, which for 66 years had the engine in the front, now has its small-block V8 behind the passenger compartment. It's so close to the driver that the belt running the water pump and other accessories is only a foot away.

Also gone are the traditional long hood and large, sweeping front fenders, replaced by a downward-sloping snub nose and short fenders. In the back, there's a big, tapered hatch that opens to a small trunk and the low-sitting all-new 6.2-liter, 495 horsepower engine.

"We were reaching the performance limitations of a front-engine car," explains Tadge Juechter, the Corvette's chief engineer, ahead of Thursday night's glitzy unveiling in a World War II dirigible hangar in Orange County, Calif.

With a mid-engine, the flagship of GM's Chevrolet brand will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European competitors and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current Corvette.

"We're asking people to spend a lot of money for this car, and people want it to be the best performer all around," Juechter said.

GM President Mark Reuss said the new version, dubbed C8, will start below $60,000, 7% more than the current Corvette's base price of $55,900. Prices of other versions weren't announced but the current car can run well over $100,000 with options, still thousands cheaper most most European competitors like Lamborghini, Lotus and McLaren.

Corvette sales aren't big. January through June, the company sold just under 10,000 of them. But industry analysts say the car helps the company's image, showing that it can build a sports car that performs with top European models.

GM says the new version, with an optional ZR1 performance package, will go from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds, the fastest Corvette ever and about a full second quicker than all but one high-performance version of the outgoing model.

The "cab forward" design with a short hood changes the look substantially, but GM executives say they aren't worried that it will alienate Corvette purists who want the classic long hood and the big V8 in the front.

Harlan Charles, the car's marketing manager, said mid-engine Corvettes had for years been rumored to be the next generation so it wasn't unexpected. GM also is hoping the change will help draw in younger buyers who may not have considered a Corvette in the past.

George Borke, a member of Village Vettes Corvette Club in The Villages, Fla., a huge retirement community, said he hasn't heard anyone in the 425-member club complain about the new design. "I think after 60 years it's time for a change," said Borke, who owns a current generation C7, bought when the car was last redesigned in the 2014 model year.

The new car has two trunks, one in the front that can hold an airline-specification carry-on bag and a laptop computer case. Under the rear hatch behind the engine is another space that can hold two sets of golf clubs.

Even though it's a performance car, Juechter said, the Corvette can go from eight cylinders to four to save fuel. Some owners get close to 30 mpg on the freeway with the current model, and Juechter said he expects that to be true with the new one. Full mileage tests aren't finished, he said.

Engineers also took great pains to make the new car quiet on the highway, with heat shields and ample insulation to cut engine noise.

Even though the car has an aluminum center structure and a carbon fiber bumper beam, it still weighs a little more than the current model. It's also slightly less aerodynamic because of its large air intake ports on the sides to help cool the engine.

The new Corvette comes with a custom-designed fast-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission with two tall top gears. Instead of a clutch pedal and manual shift, the new Corvettes will have paddle shifters, allowing drivers choose a specific gear, rather than just go up or down one at a time. With the mid-engine car, a true manual was more difficult to install and suppliers are loath to make them because sales volumes are low.

It also will be made with right-hand drive for international markets.

Higher-performance versions are coming, but Juechter wouldn't say if the C8 is designed to hold a battery and electric motor.

Workers at a GM plant in Bowling Green, Ky., are just starting to build the new cars, which will arrive in showrooms late this year.

Information for this article was contributed by David Welch of Bloomberg News.

