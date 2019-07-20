LR teen charged in Instagram shooting

A Little Rock teen was arrested Sunday after a video was streamed live last week showing a woman being shot in the leg, court documents said.

Little Rock police arrested Cyrus Walker, 16, on Sunday on charges of first-degree battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm after a woman was shot in her calf on July 11 near 2301 S. Ringo St., an affidavit for a warrant for Walker's arrest said.

The shooting was broadcast live on Instagram, and 74 rifle and pistol rounds were found in the street and near the residence, investigators wrote in the affidavit. The woman told police she was attempting to shield a man she knew as "Paw Paw" from gunfire when she was shot, according to the affidavit.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wright authorized investigators to charge Walker as an adult.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Minors are not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster.

Rape charge filed against NLR man

A North Little Rock man was arrested last week after, police said, he beat and raped a woman with whom he used to be in a relationship, court documents said.

Larry Jermain Hines, 35, asked a woman he knew for a ride on July 2 and then choked, knocked unconscious and raped her, an affidavit said. He then held the woman against her will for several hours before allowing her to leave, the court document said.

Police said he called the woman more than 150 times and messaged her at least once to apologize. North Little Rock police officers arrested him on July 13, an arrest report said.

Hines was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond facing charges of rape, domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 07/20/2019