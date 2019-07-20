Martinez, Cards score 10 in 6th to rally past Reds

CINCINNATI -- Jose Martinez homered and singled during a 10-run rally in the sixth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a seven-run deficit Friday night for a wild 12-11 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Down 7-0, the Cardinals put together their biggest inning of the season on the way to their sixth victory in seven games.

Jesse Winker hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth off Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez. But Joey Votto grounded out with runners at the corners to give Martinez his seventh save.

Journeyman catcher Ryan Lavarnway hit two home runs, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs for Cincinnati in his first game in the majors this season. Released by the Yankees this week after hitting .213 in a Class AAA backup role, Lavarnway was signed by the Reds after a series of injuries left them thin behind the plate.

Lavarnway, 31, who had played a total of 12 games in the big leagues in the last four seasons, went 3 for 4 with a walk.

The Reds rocked Adam Wainwright for 9 hits and 7 runs in 31/3 innings. His career earned-run average against the Reds jumped from 5.01 to 5.31, his worst against major league team.

Michael Wacha (6-4) wound up with the victory, allowing three hits in 12/3 scoreless innings.

Jose Martinez had an infield single that loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth against Tyler Mahle. Paul DeJong hit a two-run double off Matt Bowman that made it 7-5, and a two-out error by Votto at first base let the Cardinals tie it.

Martinez capped the comeback with a three-run home run off Jared Hughes (3-3).

Lavarnway hit a three-run home run in the fourth, finishing Wainwright, for his first home run in the big leagues since Aug. 23, 2015, for Atlanta. Lavarnway added a two-run shot in the eighth for his first multi-home run game since hitting two for Boston on Sept. 27, 2011.

CUBS 6, PADRES 5 Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead grand slam and host Chicago overcame an early home run by Manny Machado to beat San Diego.

PHILLIES 6, PIRATES 1 Bryce Harper's go-ahead RBI single was one of 15 hits visiting Philadelphia used to beat Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3 Josh Donaldson's bases-loaded single off Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning lifted host Atlanta over Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 11, RED SOX 2 Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton homered off David Price, and host Baltimore routed Boston.

WHITE SOX 9, RAYS 2 Leury Garcia had four hits, including three doubles, Reynaldo Lopez won for the first time in six starts and visiting Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 10, ROYALS 5 Rookie Oscar Mercado went 5 for 5 and drove in two runs as host Cleveland defeated Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 12, TIGERS 1 Marcus Stroman breezed through seven scoreless innings, and visiting Toronto batted around in the fourth and sixth in a rout of Detroit.

ATHLETICS 5, TWINS 3 Marcus Semien led off the game with a home run and later tripled and homered as Oakland kept rolling, topping host Minnesota.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3 Justin Verlander struck out 12 in six solid innings, four Astros hit solo home runs and Houston held on to beat visiting Texas.

MARINERS 10, ANGELS 0 Seattle's Mike Leake lost his bid to pitch a perfect game on a leadoff single in the ninth inning by rookie Luis Rengifo, then finished off visiting Los Angeles for the win.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 8, ROCKIES 2 Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead grand slam, a trio of ex-Rockies beat up on their former team and host New York defeated Colorado.

Sports on 07/20/2019