Media pick Hogs to finish at bottom

FAYETTEVLLE -- Expectations remain low for the University of Arkansas football team heading into this season after the Razorbacks finished 2-10 in 2018, including 0-8 in SEC play.

Arkansas is picked to again finish last in the SEC West in a media poll released Friday.

Two Arkansas seniors -- linebacker De'Jon Harris and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim -- were picked for the All-SEC second- and third-team defenses.

Alabama was an overwhelming choice to win the SEC overall and West championships in a poll at SEC media days. The Crimson Tide received 203 of 260 votes to win the SEC overall title, and 253 to win the West.

Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale, and Arkansas received the fewest of any team in either division with 343.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=742s-NxHqJw

Georgia is a heavy favorite to win its third consecutive SEC East title, receiving 233 votes. The Bulldogs got 49 votes to finish second behind Alabama in balloting for the overall championship.

Alabama had 10 of 22 players voted to the All-SEC first-team offense or defense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and defensive lineman Raekwon Davis.

Harris made the All-SEC second-team defense last season when he had 118 tackles.

Agim had 45 tackles last season, including 10 for lost yardage with 41/2 sacks.

Sports on 07/20/2019