Volkswagen changes CEOs in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Volkswagen is changing chief executives again at its Chattanooga facility, bringing in an executive to oversee the production of two new vehicles and an $800 million expansion.

Tom du Plessis, director of production at multiple plants in China for the past five years, is taking over for Frank Fischer. Fischer was a former Chattanooga plant chief who returned on an indefinite basis when ex-CEO Antonio Pinto took a new post in May.

Fischer said he always intended to stay in Chattanooga for a limited tour of duty as the company looked for a new permanent chief executive officer.

New CEO du Plessis cited teamwork, mutual respect, continuous improvement and training as key to the plant's future success.

He comes at an important time for the plant that employs about 3,800 people and currently produces the midsize Passat sedan and seven-seat Atlas SUV.

Before year's end, the factory will produce a five-seat SUV based on the Atlas, the Cross Sport, as well as the 2020 version of the Passat. Also, plans are to break ground on an $800 million electric vehicle facility with plans to produce a new SUV in 2022.

Delta flights to stock opioid-overdose drug

Delta Air Lines plans to stock its on-board emergency medical kits with Narcan, which can reverse the effects of opioid overdose, starting this fall.

Spokesman Michael Thomas said the Atlanta-based airline made the decision earlier this year.

Narcan is a brand name of the medication naloxone. The Association of Flight Attendants has called for the Federal Aviation Administration to require airlines to stock naloxone on all commercial flights and to train flight attendants to administer it.

According to the Association of Flight Attendants, United, Frontier and Alaska have planes with enhanced emergency medical kits stocked with naloxone. But without it as a standard item in emergency medical kits, people will be "at a higher risk of death by overdose in the air than on the ground," the union told the FAA.

Delta discussed its plans to stock Narcan after a Delta Air Lines passenger tweeted about a medical incident involving a passenger on a flight.

Arkansas index rises 8.96, ends at 425.59

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 425.59, up 8.96.

A 24% jump in the price of Dillard's shares led the index Friday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

