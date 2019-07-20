BASEBALL

Ex-Hog joins Phillies

Left-hander and former Arkansas Razorback Drew Smyly has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and is on track to start Sunday against Pittsburgh. Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday the agreement is pending a successful physical. Right-hander Nick Pivetta is being moved to the bullpen. Smyly, 30, was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in nine starts and four relief appearances this year for Texas, which released him in late June. Philadelphia starters entered Friday with a 4.62 ERA, 12th in the National League. Pivetta is 4-4 with a 5.74 ERA in 13 starts this season and has made just one relief appearance in his three-year big league career. Right-hander Vince Velasquez, originally slated to start Sunday, will be pushed back in the rotation.

Boone suspended

Aaron Boone's tirade was savage enough that the league took notice. The meltdown by the New York Yankees manager in the second inning Thursday at home plate against umpire Brennan Miller earned him a one-game suspension for "inappropriate actions including contact" from Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball, the league announced Friday. The contact was the bill of Boone's cap hitting Miller's cap. Boone served the suspension Friday night as the Yankees began a series with the Rockies at Yankee Stadium. On Thursday, Boone flipped out on the minor league call-up umpire after being ejected for arguing balls and strikes. In just his fifth major league game, Miller's strike zone looked spotty. What sent Boone over the edge, however, was concern for his veteran left fielder. After being called out on strikes, Brett Gardner was attempting to demolish walls in the Yankees dugout with his bat. It was loud enough to get Miller's attention, so Boone increased his criticism and volume, earning his third ejection of the season. It was then that Boone went on his profane tirade, charging out of the dugout to confront Miller and shouting, among other things, that his players were "savages" in the batter's box and that Miller should "tighten ... up right now."

GOLF

Herman out front

Jim Herman shot his second consecutive 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky. President Donald Trump's regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman had a one-stroke lead over Bill Haas at rain-softened Keene Trace. Haas followed his opening 65 with a 66. He made a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth, his 17th hole. David Toms was two strokes back at 12 under after a 64. Toms, 52, made a 13-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fifth, his 14th hole of the day. D.J. Trahan, Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickok also were 12 under, each shooting 67.

Clanton, Suwannapura lead

Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a 7-under 63 in alternate-shot play Friday to open a five-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland, Mich., the LPGA Tour's first-year team event. Clanton and Suwannapura birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine and played the last five holes in 2 under, making three birdies and a bogey. They had a 16-under 194 total at Midland Country Club, with a best-ball round set for today. Suwannapura, from Thailand, won the Marathon Classic last year for her lone LPGA Tour title. Clanton is winless on the tour. Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 11 under with Simin Feng-Ruixin Liu (67), Na Yeon Choi-Jenny Shin (67) and Paula Creamer-Morgan Pressel (69).

Ventura by 1

Kristoffer Ventura had seven birdies and no bogeys Friday for a 64 and a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship at Omaha, Neb. Ventura was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of Tyson Alexander (66). Chad Ramey (67) was alone in third at 9 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 71 and was tied for 18th with Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks), who had a 68. They were both at 4-under 138. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks), Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) did not make the cut. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) withdrew.

OLYMPICS

Report urges new board

A report examining the U.S. Olympic system urges a move away from the "money for medals" funding system and a reconfigured board of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee that would give more power to athletes. The USOPC called for the document, a 113-page report delivered this week by a committee headed by former WNBA Commissioner Lisa Borders. The report comes after the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal that was followed by the resignation or removal of most of the federation's top employees. The report delved into the relationship between the USOPC and the national sports federations it oversees. Most of its suggestions dealt with giving athletes a greater role and more access to funding, but didn't offer recommendations about how to pay for them.

TENNIS

Tatishvili to get paid

U.S. tennis player Anna Tatishvili will be awarded her French Open prize money. The Grand Slam Board reversed its decision to fine her under its first-round performance rule. Tatishvili lost to 29th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-0, 6-1 in Paris. Her earnings of about $50,000 were docked under the rule allowing fines of first-round checks if players do not "perform to a professional standard." The rule, implemented in 2018, aims to deter injured players from entering tournaments to collect their full prize money and then retiring during their first match. The board acknowledged this was the first fine in which a player completed the match. In the ruling disclosed Friday by Tatishvili's representatives, the board said it reviewed the match, noted Sakkari's comments and felt Tatishvili competed "professionally from the first to the very last point." Tatishvili was once ranked as high as No. 50. She has had ankle operations and the French Open was her first tournament since October 2017.

MOTOR SPORTS

Keselowski wins pole

Brad Keselowski topped qualifying on Friday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his first NASCAR Cup pole since 2017. Keselowski turned in a fast lap of 136.384 mph in his Ford to edge Kyle Busch. Busch qualified second for Sunday's race at 136.311 mph, just ahead of older brother, Kurt Busch. Kurt Busch is coming off his first victory of the season after edging Kyle last weekend at Kentucky Motor Speedway. Keselowski has won three races this season.

Pagenaud starts first

Simon Pagenaud will start first in today's IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway after winning the pole for the second week in a row. Pagenaud, who won in Toronto last weekend starting from the front row, posted an average speed of 180.073 mph to capture his third pole of 2019 and his 13th overall. It was also Team Penske's fifth consecutive qualifying win in Newton. Will Power qualified second, followed by series leader Josef Newgarden and Takuma Sato. Defending Iowa champion James Hinchcliffe was fifth and Alexander Rossi, just four points behind Newgarden, will round out the third row. The pole winner has never won an IndyCar race at Iowa's 0.875-mile oval in 12 tries.

