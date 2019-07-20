PERSONAL SPACE

Suzanne Mosley

Where I live: Altheimer Addition neighborhood, near the Heights, Little Rock

Occupation: Insurance adjuster/artist

My favorite space is: My art studio

Why? Painting is what I truly love to do, so when I saw the space and its potential while looking for a new house, I knew this was home. I've put a lot of work into making it my own with a total renovation. I spent my childhood watching my father, who was a fireman, build and create. The apple didn't fall far from the tree. He originally built the swing that I have now installed in the studio, which is full of nice memories. It had been worn out from time and use, so I refurbished it and brought it back to life. This is the place where I can create. My dog "Milkdud" is inspiration for many of my pieces. He keeps me company, sitting in the window eyeing squirrels and watching the world go by. He was a stray that jumped in my car one rainy day and we have been together ever since. Many of his portraits have been hung in the local gallery where I place my artwork. I am very eclectic in what I paint; many things inspire my art, from nature, pets to events in life.

If I could make one change to improve this space: Climate control! I would add heat and air so I could paint through all seasons of the year and invite friends over for art, music, wine and good conversation.

HomeStyle on 07/20/2019