State sports brief

GOLF

Reynolds leads Maumelle Classic

Tyler Reynolds of Rogers shot a 68 on Friday and leads by one stroke after the first round of the Maumelle Classic at the Maumelle Country Club.

Logan Stephens of Cabot shot a 69 and is one stroke back. Two-time defending champion Stafford Gray of Lonoke is among four players who are two shots back with a 70. He is joined by Adam House of Rockwall, Texas; Grayson Jones of Texarkana; and Spencer Labarbera of Mesquite, Texas.

Leading the mid-senior division is Kyle Thompson of Hot Springs Village, who shot a 71. Frank Ramsey of Little Rock leads the senior division with a 65. Glen Talbert of Sheridan leads the super-senior division with a 70, and Charlie Angel of Hot Springs and Mickey Hargett of Little Rock lead the master division with a 79.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 07/20/2019