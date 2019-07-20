Tools and Toys

Breadcrumb Safety Beacon

What's to love: The location device can either be used by a person hiking or jogging so that other may find them if they get lost or injured, or it can be used to mark a camp or meeting place to make it easy to find the way back.

What does it do: Attach the blue-tooth enabled beacon to a backpack or armband when heading out for a hike or a run. The beacon allows the user to share their location with loved ones by giving temporary access to a downloaded smart phone app. The device can be used in reverse as well. Attach the weatherproof beacon to a tent or tree at a campsite and a hiker can use the app to find the way back to camp. The app can also be used to activate the Breadcrumbs bright LED lights and a repeating sound beacon and keeps track of battery life. It uses two AAA batteries and the company suggests using lithium batteries. The Breadcrumb sells for $39.99.

My Ever Map

What's to love: It's a creative way to remember a special event or vacation.

What does it do: Remember that amazing vacation or that special place where you met your future spouse and you want a unique way to commemorate the event? There's a map for that -- a decorative personalized map that will look great framed and hung a wall. At myevermap.com enter a location, select a color combination, and layout. Zoom in on a city or include a whole region. The 18-by-24-inch map is printed on matte fine art paper. It sells for $60.

HomeStyle on 07/20/2019