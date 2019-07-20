Travelers break up no-hitter in 9th, but still get shut out

Jordan Cowan's one-out single in the ninth inning broke up a no-hit bid by four Frisco Roughriders pitchers in a 3-0 loss for the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night before an announced crowd of 6,721 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Cowan's single came off Frisco reliever Emmanuel Clase after Luis Liberato grounded out to first baseman Andretty Cordero to start the inning. Cowan attempted to stretch his single into a double, but was thrown out at second. Donnie Walton grounded out to end the game as Clase recorded his ninth save of the season.

Brock Burke (1-5) picked up the victory with six strikeouts in five innings. James Jones struck out three in two innings, but he hit Cowan in the seventh to allow the Travelers first base runner. Jacob Lemoine struck out two in the eighth inning.

Frisco scored its runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings.

FRISCO AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Tavares, cf 5 0 1 0 Walton, ss 4 0 0 0

Hernandz, ss 4 1 1 1 White. 1b 3 0 0 0

K-Falefa, dh 4 0 1 0 Raleigh, dh 3 0 0 0

Cordero, 1b 5 0 1 1 T.-Willims, cf 3 0 0 0

Leblanc, 3b 4 1 1 0 Odom, c 3 0 0 0

Beck, rf 4 0 3 0 Zammarelli, rf 3 0 0 0

Dorow, rf 3 0 2 0 Taylor, 3b 3 0 0 0

Kowalczyk, c 4 0 0 0 Liberato, lf 3 0 0 0

Davis, lf 3 1 1 1 Cowan, 2b 2 0 1 0

TOTALS 36 3 11 3 totals 27 0 1 0

Frisco 001 100 100 -- 3 11 0

Arkansas 000 000 000 -- 0 1 0

DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Frisco 10, Arkansas 1. 2B -- Dorow, Beck, Kiner-Falefa.

frisco IP H R ER BB SO

Burke W, 1-5 5 0 0 0 0 6

Jones 2 0 0 0 0 3

Lemoine 1 0 0 0 0 2

Clase S, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Sanchez L, 6-6 4 8 2 2 1 5

Delaplane 2 1 0 0 0 1

Gerber 1 2 1 1 1 1

Haberer 2 0 0 0 2 2

WP -- Haberer. HBP -- by Jones (Cowan). Umpires -- Home: Robinson; First: Barba; Third: Stukel. Time -- 2:45. Attendance -- 6,721.

Sports on 07/20/2019