Whether I like to admit it or not, I am getting older, which means my friends and family are aging too. We sort of expect to bury our grandparents and parents, but all too often these days we are attending funerals or hearing about the loss of someone our own age. It makes one think of one's own mortality. Life is fickle. One day you have it, and the next day it is gone. You never know what tomorrow will bring. Today I attended a funeral of a friend’s family member who was 22 years old. Losing a child at whatever age is something I cannot fathom, and hope I never have to. That is not following the natural order of things. But who is to say what is the natural order? What is the right age to die? After a trip to Cornwall/Wales a few years ago, I adopted a slogan I learned from our bus driver –YOLO! You only live once. I believe every day should be lived to the fullest and I try to do that. I recently read a great blog post by John Pavlovitz titled On the Day I Die which he wrote back in 2016. I encourage you to read it: https://johnpavlovitz.com/2016/02/29/on-the-day-i-die/

He says at the end: Yes, you and I will die one day. But before that day comes: let us live.



Good words to live by I think. Life is an adventure and I look forward to each one that I am able to have. Live, Love, Laugh!



In following that train of thought, tonight was our monthly supper club with some of our closest friends.

We have lost two of our members the past year, but we go on, and they would want us to. Sharing a meal, telling stories, laughing and living is what our supper club is about. I am happy to have such great friends on this journey with me, for as long as I have. Connecting with others keeps me grounded and flourishing.

I would not want it any other way.

When Clay and I left, we decided to see if we might see the tail end of the lightning show from the worlds largest Tesla Coil

at the Clinton Library. It was supposed to have gone off at 8:45 but it was 9:15 before anything happened.

I was expecting something much more dramatic, but we did get to see it.

Just one more adventure in this journey called life!