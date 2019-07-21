A Busy but HOT Sunday

I think we can all agree that we are ready for a break in this weather! I was up and outside early this morning and I was sweating within 10 minutes. I got my plants watered, vegetables picked, and made a quick run through the yard to see what was blooming, and made a Home Depot run all before Sunday School.

Afterward, we went to brunch at Raduno’s on Main Street—excellent food, albeit a tad slow getting it. I shared a forager Benedict with focaccia bread with cremini mushrooms, ham, kale, and poached eggs which were outstanding, and a refreshing watermelon salad. Others had the Raduno brunch pizza which had the best fennel sausage on it I have eaten, and blueberry pancakes which my husband raved about. We brought food home! After we ate, we still had time to peruse the Bernice Gardens farmers market which is open Sundays from 10-2.

I was quite impressed with the crowd all over SOMA, but particularly at the market considering the temperatures.



We ran into some folks we knew, plus visited with a Pulaski County MG who is taking what she learned and making a living with it!



I bought some peaches, vegetables and some interesting looking sourdough pizza crusts. Driving home the clouds started gathering and I had about 10 raindrops on the car windshield before the skies cleared up and the sun was back out. Once we got everything home and unloaded, I decided this was a great afternoon to read a book and enjoy air-conditioning!