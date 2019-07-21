NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

23 Ducks Unlimited District 13 meeting. Hoot’s BBQ, McGehee. Frank Appleberry

(870) 818-5658 or appleb@centurytel.net

25 Ducks Unlimited District 3 and 4 meeting. Grecian’s Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

25 Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Cypress Bayou Hunting Lodge, Lake Mill-wood. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or robert@firstarkansasfinancial.com

AUGUST

1 Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Duck Lodge, Humphrey. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommyapalmer@gmail.com

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

17 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Maumelle Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Beaver Town.naturalstatekayakanglers.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Little Red River. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

24 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Brewer/South Ramp. (501) 428-9850.

31 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina, Heber Springs. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake. (501) 688-8850.

SEPTEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Conway. naturalstatekayakanglers.com