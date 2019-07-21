Higher education notebook

Decker to start in interim UALR job

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will soon have a new interim vice chancellor of student affairs, the university has announced.

William "Cody" Decker will begin the job on Aug. 8, after current vice chancellor of student affairs Mark Allen Poisel leaves.

Poisel's departure comes after years of sharp enrollment declines and subsequent financial constraints at the university, one of the state's big research institutions. Enrollment has dropped from more than 13,000 students in 2010 to less than 11,000 students this past academic year.

Poisel has been in the position for two years.

Poisel wrote a draft recruitment plan for the university that targeted only undergraduate students and has been criticized by some faculty members for not being ambitious enough.

The draft plan is being reviewed for finalization by a committee on which Poisel serves.

Decker will serve one year as vice chancellor of student affairs, earning $170,000, while the university conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.

Decker currently leads the Office of Institutional Research and Analytics, and will continue to do so, according to the university's news release. He is associate provost and chief data officer for the office, which "facilitates the collection, analysis, and interpretation of institutional data to support planning, decision making, and regulatory reporting" at the university, the release states. He has directed the office since 2015.

Decker also serves on several university committees.

Decker has received three degrees from UALR: a Ph.D. in integrated computing, a master's in information quality, and a bachelor's in information science, the release states.

Hendrix College gets new trustees

Hendrix College in Conway has three new trustees.

Revs. Stephen Coburn, Mark Norman and Sara Cole Pair will attend their first trustees meeting in October, according to a news release from the college.

Coburn is district superintendent and chief mission strategist of the Northwest District within the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church and has been a pastor or associate pastor at churches across Arkansas, the news release states.

Coburn earned his bachelor's degree from Hendrix and his master's of divinity from Iliff School of Theology.

Norman is district superintendent and chief mission strategist of the Southeast District of the church's Arkansas Conference. He earned his master's of divinity from St. Paul School of Theology.

Norman is also a trustee at Philander Smith College, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He lives in White Hall.

Pair is pastor of Sequoyah United Methodist Church in Fayetteville and a Hendrix graduate. She earned a master's of divinity from Duke University and previously served in other western Arkansas cities and in Dallas.

UCA's Davis new conference chair

University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis is the new chairman of the Southland Conference board of directors, a two-year appointment, the university announced this week.

Davis was elected chairman at last year's spring conference but did not assume the role until the 2019-20 academic year.

The collegiate athletic conference has 13 universities in three states. Other than UCA in Arkansas, the 12 remaining member institutions are all in Louisiana and Texas. It has 18 NCAA Division I sports after recently adding beach volleyball.

The board distributes conference funding, reviews policies and reports, and approves policies.

Whitehead named UCA chief of staff

The new chief of staff for University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis will earn $150,000 annually.

Amy Whitehead, 35, will assume the role Aug. 12.

The previous chief of staff, Kelley Erstine, 61, earned $174,258 annually while working slightly different duties, spokesman Amanda Hoelzeman said.

The departments of campus police, media relations and special events will report to Whitehead. Under Erstine, the admissions office and the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement reported to the chief of staff. Now, the admissions office will report to the associate vice president of enrollment management, and the outreach division will report to the office of academic affairs.

Professor getting $2.4M U.S. grant

The U.S. Department of Defense is giving a University of Arkansas at Little Rock professor $2.4 million to research and develop ways to "track emerging cyber-social threats and "strengthen social cybersecurity research infrastructure," the university announced last week.

Nitin Agarwal, director of UALR's Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies, will use the money to research social media and blogs, and "respond to the growing weaponization of online discourse in influencing peacekeeping, and tactical, operational, and strategic operations," the university's news release states.

This is the latest federal grant supporting the collaboratorium, where researchers study disinformation and campaign coordination in cyberspace and identify the main actors, among other things, according to the university.

