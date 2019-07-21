Killing in Marianna leads to arrest of two

Two suspects in a fatal shooting in eastern Arkansas surrendered to police Saturday, authorities said.

Darren Smith, 30, and Terry Roysten, 32, face capital murder charges, according to a statement from the Marianna Police Department.

On Thursday night, Marianna officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on California Street. They found 40-year-old Isreal Gordon on the floor in the living room by the front door with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound in her neck, police said.

Smith and Roysten were taken to the Lee County jail, where they remained Saturday afternoon, according to an online jail roster. No bail amount was listed.

A third suspect is being sought in the shooting, but officers were still working to identify that person as of Saturday afternoon, Marianna police detective Alvin Honeycutt said.

