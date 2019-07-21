Little Rock pedestrian struck, killed by car, police say; Arkansas woman dies in single-vehicle accident

This screenshot of a Google Map shows the approximate site of where police say a Little Rock pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Saturday.

Two Arkansans died in separate accidents in the state on Saturday, authorities said.

A 46-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing a street in Little Rock on Saturday night, according to police.

A 2011 Lincoln MKS struck John Henry Holmes of Little Rock as he walked south across the road near 5018 W. 65th St., a preliminary report by Little Rock police said. Holmes was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died, authorities said.

Officers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

In Cleveland County, a woman died after her car struck a tree and overturned Saturday afternoon.

Sally Ann Essey, 63, of Rison was driving east on Arkansas 114 when she lost control of her 2001 Ford while on a curve at roughly 1 p.m., according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road, her driver’s side door crashing into a tree before the truck rolled over.

Medics transported Essey to UAMS Medical Center, but the woman died of her injuries, the report states.

Conditions were cloudy and wet when the wreck happened, police said.

At least 251 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.