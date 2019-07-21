Pet of the Week

Mindy, is 4 months old, sugar, spice and everything nice, but with a dose of sass. This little kitten is quite talkative and, like any diva, loves attention. She's friendly, full of personality, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $100.

Canine close-up

Mac is the dreamboat. He's loyal. Just try walking around the house without him following. He's ready to do whatever he's told, in accordance with his Paws in Prison training. He's tall, dark, handsome and house-trained. Mac is a 2-year-old Cur mix. He's a laid-back, belly-rubs type. He's great with other dogs, and likely would do well with children. Mac is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250.

Mindy and friends can be adopted through CARE. More information is available at (501) 603-2273 and careforanimals.org.

SundayMonday on 07/21/2019