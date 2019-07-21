Environment Notebook

Program to honor stewardship work

Entities of a certain size can now participate in an environmental stewardship program designed to provide recognition and incentives for organizations that perform environmental improvement projects.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has announced the establishment of the NStEP program, required under Act 858 of 2017, passed by the Arkansas Legislature.

Organizations of 20 or more full-time employees can pursue four different levels of NStEP membership, in which they complete one to three environmental improvement projects, a news release from the agency states.

The improvements can be related to the organization's operations or can be external projects, such as wildlife habitat restoration.

Members in turn, according to the release, receive decals and certificates indicating their membership and incentives, such as the use of an ombudsman at the department, notices of certain inspections and reduction of certain inspections, priority for permit modifications and ability to meet with department executives about department priorities and initiatives.

Cave crayfish plan to undergo change

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is recommending changes to the recovery plan for an endangered fish in Northwest Arkansas.

The cave crayfish was first declared endangered in 1993. The 1996 recovery plan for it and 42 other species is getting an amendment as part of the Fish and Wildlife Service's new goal for recovery plans to include "quantitative criteria on what constitutes recovery," according to an agency news release. The change is due by September.

The criteria for delisting the crayfish is now when "populations at Bear Hollow Cave, Logan Cave, and one additional population exhibit a stable or increasing trend, natural recruitment, and multiple age classes" and when "threats have been addressed and/or managed to the extent that the species will remain viable into the foreseeable future," the amendment reads.

"The requirement of three resilient populations in different recharge areas will shield populations from unforeseen catastrophic events," the amendment's justification section reads. "This should allow for future adaptations to changing environmental conditions."

The amendment can be found within the Fish and Wildlife Service's news release at: www.fws.gov/news/ShowNews.cfm?ref=service-announces-recovery-plan-revisions-for-43-species--to-assist-in-&_ID=36429.

SundayMonday on 07/21/2019