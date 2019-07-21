Prosecutor sets eye on judgeship in '20

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana city prosecutor Tommy Potter has announced his candidacy for district judge in Miller County.

The seat will be vacant when Wren Autrey leaves that bench Dec. 31, 2020. Autrey is running for circuit judge of Division 3 of the 8th Judicial Circuit South, which will be vacated Dec. 31, 2020, by retiring Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson.

Potter has been city prosecutor since 2005. He was on the Texarkana Board of Directors from 1999-2005 and was assistant mayor from 2003-2005. From 1991-994, Potter worked as a public defender in Miller and Lafayette counties.

He has operated a private law practice for 30 years and currently serves as attorney for the Fouke School District.

