Education notebook

Registration open for schools in LR

The Little Rock School District is holding registration -- commonly referred to as Check-In -- for all new and returning students.

Student classes start Aug. 13 for the 2019-20 school year.

Registration for most students can be done online through the district's website: lrsd.org or at the following link: https://bit.ly/2Gl0QDx.

District officials say that the registration is necessary to guarantee a student's school assignment. If there are more students than seats at a school, students will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. All others will be assigned to the nearest school with available seats.

Students who have changed addresses in recent months need to take that information to the district's Student Registration Office, 501 Sherman St., near the main U.S. Post Office, or to the student's assigned school by Aug. 2.

Review of district's operations finished

The Urban School Human Capital Academy, at the request of Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key, has completed a review of operations in the Little Rock School District's central office and human resources office.

The lengthy report recently presented to the district's Community Advisory Board highlights strengths and suggests improvements.

Included among the identified strengths are the commitment of central office leaders to children, the positive working relationship between the district and its employee union and the district's recent entry into state-supported eFinance and other systems. Also cited was the district's position control system as well as in-house efforts to develop school and district leaders.

Recommendations call for establishing stability in the position of superintendent and other high level district jobs, making the growth and development of educators the highest priority after student achievement, and streamlining processes, eliminating barriers and generally making sure that everyone is working together.

Other recommendations call for doing early, aggressive planning to attract high-quality employees, improving the quality of the applicant pool, streamlining the application process and and employing equitable distribution practices to ensure that high-need schools are staff ed effective teachers and support staff.

"To contribute to workforce quality, the district's human resources leaders must focus on the 'right work,' which means that priorities must be strategically aligned to the mission and vision of the district," the report states.

The mission of every district is to provide the best possible education to each and every student," the study observed.

Metro on 07/21/2019