Temperature, offense hot as Yankees rout Rockies

NEW YORK -- The Yankees were a tripleheader of hot on Saturday.

First was the temperature: 94 degrees at game time, the highest for New York this season.

Next was the offense, which torched Colorado pitching for the second consecutive day and romped over the Rockies 11-5 to extend the Yankees' winning streak to five.

And then came tempers: Luke Voit got hit on the chin by Chad Bettis in the fourth inning and Austin Romine was buzzed by a pair of up-and-in pitches from Jairo Diaz in the eighth.

New York went ahead when Aaron Judge doubled in a run on Anthony Senzatela's 10th pitch, Edwin Encarnacion chased the 24-year-old right-hander with a two-run double in a five-run second and the Yankees gave Masahiro Tanaka a 9-0 lead by the fourth.

DJ LeMahieu raised his AL-leading average to .334 with 3 hits, giving him 5 in 2 games against his former team.

New York began the day with a nine-game AL East lead, its largest in seven years, and increased its best-in-the-majors record to 64-33. The Yankees are 14-0-1 in their last 15 home series and are on their fifth winning streak of five games or more.

Colorado has lost six consecutive and 13 of 15 while getting outscored 127-64. The Rockies resembled a mirage of a big league team, making two errors plus key mental mistakes.

Left fielder Ramiel Tapia's failure to throw the ball to the infield quickly led to havoc in a 34-minute bottom of the second, and no one covered second as Romine, a slow-footed catcher, swiped a base for just the fourth time in his big league career.

Tanaka (7-5) needed just 46 pitches to breeze through 5 innings, getting 9 groundouts and 3 strikeouts while allowing a pair of singles. Senzatela and Bettis combined to throw 79 pitches in the first two innings alone.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, PADRES 5 Javier Baez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run and four Cubs relievers combined for one-hit ball over the final four innings, lifting host Chicago over San Diego.

METS 11, GIANTS 4 Pete Alonso came off the bench and hit his 33rd home run, setting the Mets rookie record for RBIs as visiting New York beat San Francisco.

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 1 Joe Musgrove scattered two hits over six innings, collected his first double of the season and led host Pittsburgh over Philadelphia.

REDS 3, CARDINALS 2 Yasiel Puig hit a game-tying double to end Miles Mikolas' shutout bid and Cincinnati beat visiting St. Louis.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 3 Anibal Sanchez outpitched Mike Soroka and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth as Washington beat host Atlanta.

BREWERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Mike Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the eighth and visiting Milwaukee scored six runs after Zack Greinke left to beat Arizona.

DODGERS 10, MARLINS 6 Matt Beaty broke an eighth-inning tie with a three-run home run and Los Angeles recovered to beat visiting Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 2, RAYS 1 (11) Yoan Moncada scored from first base on a single in the 11th inning and Chicago beat host Tampa Bay.

BLUE JAYS 7, TIGERS 5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first career grand slam, a 441-foot drive that helped Toronto over host Detroit.

RED SOX 17, ORIOLES 6 Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of three-run home runs, Mookie Betts homered and had three RBI, and visiting Boston routed Baltimore.

ROYALS 1, INDIANS 0 Hunter Dozier homered in the first inning and Jakob Junis pitched two-hit ball through six innings as Kansas City topped host Cleveland.

ATHLETICS 5, TWINS 4 Khris Davis lined a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and visiting Oakland beat Minnesota.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 1 Jose Urquidy threw seven dominant innings for his first major league victory and Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run home run, sending host Houston past Texas.

Sports on 07/21/2019