Upgrade in Farmington park adds adults fitness course

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Participants using the Unstable Bridge station will hold onto both sides of the first plank and use momentum to reach the second plank.

FARMINGTON -- Park planners in Farmington know adults like to play, too.

The city is installing 15 ninja warrior-style fitness stations as part of a $2 million expansion at Creekside Park, between North Hunter Street and North Broyles Street.

The obstacles, being installed by Clevenger Recreation of Little Rock, will allow people to test their agility, strength, endurance and balance.

The City Council approved a bid of $206,700 for the Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course.

Sherry Mathews, chairman of the city's Parks and Recreation Committee, championed the course, saying she wanted something extra for adults to do at the park.

Mathews said the surface should be finished by July 29, but she did not know when the obstacle course would be open to the public.

The expansion includes a new playground for older kids, two lit tennis courts, two litd basketball courts, bathrooms, a pavilion and a walking trail.

The park also will have benches, picnic tables, grills and bike racks.

Mathews said she heard people talking about waiting to use the stations. They included friends who go to fitness centers and several firefighters who plan to use the facility for additional training on their own.

Mayor Ernie Penn said he hopes the project will be completed by mid-August, but he was not quite ready to give a definite date.

"For a park, you just think about the kids," Penn said. "But adults like to play, too."

Metro on 07/21/2019