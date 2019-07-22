Abe's ruling bloc claims win in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday enters the Tokyo headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party. Abe welcomed the results of the parliamentary elections, saying he believed “the people chose political stability.”

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition secured a majority in Japan's upper house of parliament in elections Sunday but will not reach the supermajority needed to propose constitutional revisions, according to vote counts by public television and other media.

NHK public television said early this morning that Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito had won 69 of the 124 seats up for grabs in the upper house, with no clear path to expanding the coalition to the 85 seats needed for a two-thirds majority. Full results were expected today.

The upper house has 245 legislators serving six-year terms, and about half of the seats are up for elections every three years.

Abe's ruling bloc already has a two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house, which chooses the prime minister. But without such control of the upper chamber, he has a slim chance of achieving his goal of constitutional amendments.

Nonetheless, Abe welcomed the results, saying that winning a majority indicates a public mandate for his government.

"I believe the people chose political stability, urging us to pursue our policies and carry out diplomacy to protect Japan's national interests," Abe said in an interview with NHK.

Abe hoped to gain enough seats to boost his chances to revise Japan's pacifist constitution before his term ends in 2021.

But it's a challenge because voters are more concerned about their jobs, economy and social security. Abe, who wants to bolster Japan's defense capability, is now proposing adding the Self-Defense Force, or Japan's military, to the war-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution. He said he is not considering running for another term.

Abe said resolving the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea and signing a peace treaty with Russia would be his diplomatic priorities during the rest of his term.

Opposition parties have focused on concerns over household finances, such as the impact from an upcoming 10% sales tax increase and strains on the public pension system amid Japan's aging population.

Abe has led his Liberal Democratic Party to five consecutive parliamentary election victories since 2012.

He has prioritized revitalizing Japan's economy and has steadily bolstered the country's defenses in the backdrop of North Korea's missile and nuclear threats and China's growing military presence. He also has showcased his diplomatic skills, working to cultivate warm ties with President Donald Trump.

Abe needs approval by a two-thirds majority in both houses to propose a constitutional revision and seek a national referendum.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other liberal-leaning parties teamed up in some districts. They stressed support for gender equality and for issues affecting the gay and transgender communities -- areas Abe's ultra-conservative lawmakers are reluctant to back.

At a polling station in Tokyo's Chuo district on Sunday, voters were divided over Abe's 6 1/2-year rule.

A voter who identified himself only as a company worker in his 40s said he chose a candidate and a party that have demonstrated an ability to get things done, suggesting he voted for Abe's ruling party and its candidate, as "there is no point in casting my vote for a party or a politician who has no such abilities."

Another voter, Katsunori Takeuchi, a 57-year-old fish-market worker, said it was time to change the dominance of Abe and his conservative policies.

"I think the ruling party has been dominating politics for far too long and it is causing damage," he said.

