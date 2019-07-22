Arkansas makes cut for ESPN 5-star shooting guard

ESPN 5-star shooting guard Nimari Burnett has included Arkansas in his list of top schools.

Burnett, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, had more than 20 scholarship offers, but narrowed his list down to 12 schools, including Arkansas, Stanford, Marquette, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, Wake Forest, Arizona and Louisville.

ESPN also rates Burnett the No. 5 shooting guard and No. 21 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. Burnett averaged 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.5 steals per game as a junior.

In a recent interview at the Nike Peach Jam Championships, he said a trip to Fayetteville is likely.

“It’s a huge possibility that I visit,” he said.

Burnett, who moved to California from Chicago two years ago, played for highly regarded Mac Irvin Fire before playing for California-based Team Why Not this year.

He was named third team All-EYBL after averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 32.4 percent beyond the 3-point line during the regular season.