Arkansas man ID'd as 1 of 2 victims found fatally shot in Texas home

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:48 a.m. 0comments

TEXARKANA, Texas — Police say two people have been found shot to death inside a northeast Texas home and investigators are trying to determine who killed the man and woman and why.

A Texarkana police statement says officers late Sunday night responded to a report of a shooting at a house and discovered the bodies.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn on Monday said no one has been arrested in the case being investigated as a double homicide. Vaughn identified the victims as 38-year-old Endsley Robinson III of Texarkana, Arkansas, and 34-year-old Patrice Danielle Williams of Texarkana, Texas.

Autopsies have been ordered. Texarkana police didn't immediately provide further details Monday.

