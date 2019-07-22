Beto O'Rourke to speak at Arkansas Democrats' annual Clinton Dinner in Little Rock

In this June 1, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who drew national attention last year in his failed bid for a U.S. Senate seat from Texas, will headline the Arkansas Democrats' annual Clinton Dinner in Little Rock next month, the party announced.

Last year's keynote speaker, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, later announced his own presidential run.

The Clinton Dinner will be held on Aug. 17 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

In a news release, Arkansas Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray praised O'Rourke, a former U.S. congressman from El Paso.

"Representative O'Rourke's passion and energy are undeniable," Gray said. "In 2018, his campaign redefined what's possible in the South, and he has continued to harness progressive energy in his presidential campaign. We are excited to host him in the Natural State."

The event, previously called the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, was re-named for President Bill Clinton in 2016.

The Republican Party of Arkansas invited Trey Gowdy, a former congressman from South Carolina, to speak at its Reagan-Rockefeller fundraiser in June.