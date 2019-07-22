Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Beto O'Rourke to speak at Arkansas Democrats' annual Clinton Dinner in Little Rock

by John Moritz | Today at 10:16 a.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this June 1, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who drew national attention last year in his failed bid for a U.S. Senate seat from Texas, will headline the Arkansas Democrats' annual Clinton Dinner in Little Rock next month, the party announced.

Last year's keynote speaker, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, later announced his own presidential run.

The Clinton Dinner will be held on Aug. 17 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

In a news release, Arkansas Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray praised O'Rourke, a former U.S. congressman from El Paso.

"Representative O'Rourke's passion and energy are undeniable," Gray said. "In 2018, his campaign redefined what's possible in the South, and he has continued to harness progressive energy in his presidential campaign. We are excited to host him in the Natural State."

The event, previously called the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, was re-named for President Bill Clinton in 2016.

The Republican Party of Arkansas invited Trey Gowdy, a former congressman from South Carolina, to speak at its Reagan-Rockefeller fundraiser in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • GeneralMac
    July 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

    Beto O'Rourke.......RBear's heart throb !

    The 1958 song by Johnny Otis ( Hand Jive ) should be blaring from the speakers to " rev up" the people before Beto O'Rourke takes the stage.
  • RBear
    July 22, 2019 at 10:51 a.m.

    Nah, I'm going to pass on this one. Contrary to Doug's fake assertion about me, the fact of the matter was that he forced Cruz to have to defend his seat with more effort than ever before. He showed that Texas can be flipped in due time.
    ...
    But as a presidential candidate he's a flop and should just bow out. Most of us already knew he was a one-trick show with the senate race and he didn't have the depth for the presidential race. I have no desire to go listen to his same old song and dance that he's been touting since the senate race.
    ...
    What's more interesting is how I rent free space in Doug's head daily. I love it.
  • RBear
    July 22, 2019 at 10:53 a.m.

    BTW, last year's speaker was a LOT more interesting and has far greater ideas than many on the trail now. Hopefully, we'll see more of Steve Bullock in the future.
  • GeneralMac
    July 22, 2019 at 10:53 a.m.

    RBear's last line..........you're stealing ARMNAR's quote he directs at me.
  • GeneralMac
    July 22, 2019 at 10:57 a.m.

    Bullock ?

    Is that the guy from Montana who wouldn't dare say he proposes banning SEMI-AUTOMATIC rifles while he was an elected Montana official, but says it now once he no longer is running for a STATE elected position ?

    He sounds as much of a weasel as a guy from Arkansas.... Clarke "Weasel" Tucker !
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT