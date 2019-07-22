North Little Rock notebook

Burns Park to open new dog site today

North Little Rock's relocated dog park will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. today at 4200 Joe K. Poch Road in Burns Park, the city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

Voting for a name for the dog park ended at noon Sunday, choosing among five finalists from suggestions submitted by the public on the Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page. The selected name will be announced at the ceremony today .

The five finalists' names are: Paws Playground, Bark Park, Barks and Rec, Paws in the Park and Bark Land.

The new dog park is located between the Burns Park Tennis Center and the park's softball complex, an area that won't be prone to flooding.

The former dog park, a low-lying area along Tournament Drive, closed permanently following the Arkansas River flooding from late May and early June, prompting the need for a new location within the park. Two other dog parks are under consideration for the city's downtown Argenta area and for the city's east side, Parks Director Terry Hartwick has said.

Antique doorknobs focus of convention

Antique Doorknob Collectors of America will be in North Little Rock for its 39th annual national convention Tuesday-Friday at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel.

It will mark the first time North Little Rock has been host to the convention.

The convention allows members an opportunity to visit with other collectors from across the country who will buy, sell or trade hardware, according to the organization's website, antiquedoorknobs.org.

On Thursday, the convention will open to the public from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wyndham Riverfront, 2 Riverfront Plaza. Visitors can see or buy examples of this art form and visit with experts on the subject.

The remainder of the convention is open only to organization members, according to the website. Members will have their own buysell and trade period Thursday morning.

The organization is a nonprofit "devoted to the study and preservation of antique ornamental hardware, especially doorknobs," according to its website. To view a photographic collection of more than 2,600 ornamental designs in antique doorknobs, visit a companion website, antiquedoorknobs.us.

Informal tours of locations around North Little Rock for convention attendees will take place Tuesday. Formal tours in Little Rock will follow Wednesday, including stops at the state capitol, historic homes and sites in the Quapaw Quarter, Little Rock Central High School and the Clinton Presidential Library, according to a convention schedule.

The convention will conclude Friday evening with a membership banquet.

Children's camps' registration open

Registration is open for separate mini-skills camps in sports, dance, art and drama Aug. 5-9 at city community centers, sponsored by the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department.

Cost is $25 per camp. A North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Community Center membership also is required at a separate cost of $15 for residents or $20 for non-residents.

Fees must be paid by the Friday before a session begins.

The camps are open to pupils who are entering first grade through fifth grade. Spots are limited.

The sports camp will be at Glenview Community Center, 4800 E. 19th St. The dance camp will be at North Heights Community Center, 4801 Allen St. The art and drama camp will be at Sherman Park Community Center, 624 Beech St.

According to a camps brochure, youths will be able to practice and improve their abilities in their favorite sport; learn new dance moves and proper techniques and form in the dance camp; and explore ideas of art and culture through hands-on experiences and projects.

