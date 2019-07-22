Dallas County man faces murder charge in shooting death of son, 28, authorities say

A 53-year-old Dallas County man faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of his son last week, authorities said.

The Dallas County sheriff’s office received a call about a domestic dispute at 2013 Dallas 201 about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said.

The man on the phone reportedly told dispatchers that, unless somebody came to “get him, he was going to put him in his grave,” Dallas County Investigator Chuck Barker said.

About six minutes later, the man called back and said he’d shot his son, authorities said.

Responding deputies found the body of 28-year-old Jonathan Mooney of Sparkman in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man’s father, 53-year-old Randal Mooney, was arrested in the shooting and booked into Dallas County jail on a charge of first-degree murder, authorities said.

According to Barker, the man posted his $500,000 bond on Friday and was no longer in the jail.

Randal Mooney is scheduled to appear in court on August 21.