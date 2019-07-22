Ex-Hog Smyly keeps Pirates off balance for Phillies

PITTSBURGH -- Former Arkansas Razorback Drew Smyly made his first start with the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one run in six innings in their 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. He struck out 8, walked 2 and allowed 4 hits.

The Phillies won the game on Rhys Hoskins' home run in the 11th inning.

Philadelphia is searching for stability in its starting rotation. Smyly, who struggled this season with Texas after returning from Tommy John surgery, showed Sunday that he could provide that.

"It's definitely a great one to start off on and just try to build off of it," Smyly said after the game. "It was a lot of fun just being out there with a new group of guys with a fresh start. ... Just going to try to roll with it."

Smyly allowed a first-inning run but avoided trouble the rest of the way. He kept the Pirates off balance with a bevy of off-speed pitches; his average velocity was 86 mph.

The 30-year-old lefty was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in nine starts and four relief appearances this year for Texas, which released him on June 25. Smyly signed a minor-league contract with Milwaukee on July 1, went 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA in three starts for Class AAA San Antonio, then on Thursday exercised his right to be released.

Phillies reliever Ranger Suarez (3-0) got Starling Marte to ground out to end the 10th, stranding Adam Frazier at third, and worked around a hit in the 11th.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 1 Yairo Munoz celebrated a rare start with a home run and a triple to help St. Louis beat host Cincinnati.

PADRES 5, CUBS 1 Francisco Mejia homered, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs and visiting San Diego avoided a sweep by beating Chicago.

GIANTS 3, METS 2 (12) Mike Yastrzemski homered with one out in the bottom of the 12th to give host San Francisco a victory over New York.

DODGERS 9, MARLINS 0 Walker Buehler struck out 11 over seven innings and Los Angeles hit a trio of home runs to sweep visiting Miami.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Tyler Saladino had his first career grand slam, Mike Moustakas hit a go-ahead run-scoring single in the eighth and Milwaukee beat host Arizona.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1 Kevin Gausman pitched into the eighth inning, Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered, and Atlanta beat visiting Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 0 Asher Wojciechowski took an no-hitter into the seventh inning, Trey Mancini homered twice off Andrew Cashner and host Baltimore beat Boston.

RAYS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Blake Snell struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, Travis d'Arnaud hit his first grand slam and Tampa Bay beat visiting Chicago.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 4 Francisco Lindor homered after originally being scheduled to get the day off, Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth and host Cleveland beat Kansas City.

TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3 (10) Nicholas Castellanos led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run, and Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over visiting Toronto.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3 Michael Brantley homered twice, Jose Altuve also went deep and host Houston beat struggling Texas.

TWINS 7, ATHLETICS 6 Max Kepler drove in four runs, including the game-winner to cap a two-run rally in the ninth inning, and Minnesota beat visiting Oakland.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 3 Resurgent slugger Albert Pujols and Mike Trout homered, Brian Goodwin connected twice and Los Angeles beat host Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 8, YANKEES 4 James Paxton allowed a leadoff home run for the second consecutive outing when Charlie Blackmon shook out of a slump and started Colorado on a victory over host New York.

